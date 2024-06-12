Next Article

The game is known for its adventure-driven gameplay and is played by millions of users worldwide

Garena Free Fire MAX June 12 codes: How to redeem

By Mudit Dube 09:48 am Jun 12, 202409:48 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular multiplayer battle royale game, has released a new set of redeem codes for today. These codes offer players the chance to unlock various rewards such as stylish skins, powerful weapons, and valuable diamonds for free. The game, developed by 111 Dots Studio, is known for its adventure-driven gameplay and is played by millions of users worldwide.

Code list

Garena Free Fire MAX: Codes for today

Garena Free Fire MAX's 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes offer daily rewards to the first 500 registered players, ensuring fairness and equal chances for progression in the game. The active codes for today are: Q2S4K6N7T3X1Y86U L8B6C69F1Z2V3G5H J0N5R4T6Q7W3X68Y G3I2H1L86M5N4P7O A0S7F63K9J4D1V8B C6M2P8L7N4T69R5W H9Y3O1T8Q46S5G6B V8Z7N6M9X1B60R5F T3K4Q2J6H76L5M1N Y6Z8B9X2N5A0F4R7 P3C1D9M53Y2L8W7T E2K7J30V5G3I4H9Q U1R6O8S7F4T3J72M X5G7K74H76L3V8P9 S2M4R7W3L1Q07C6T D9H71J5N3B2X4Z8V F4P7T5L6S2R00Q3W I3U07A6K2Y4O9N8M B5V9J1C28R3H0G6L W7O56M6R2J8D3N1P

Redemption process

How to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes, players need to visit the official redemption website and log in using their credentials from supported platforms such as Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or VK. Once logged in, they can enter the 12-digit redemption codes. After successfully redeeming the codes, players can claim their rewards from the in-game mail section. The redemption codes are typically available for a limited time, usually between 12 to 18 hours.