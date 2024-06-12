Next Article

YouTube integrates Google Lens for visual search on Android

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:04 pm Jun 12, 202401:04 pm

What's the story YouTube has introduced a new feature that integrates Google Lens into its Android app's search bar. This integration allows users to conduct visual searches directly from the full-screen search page. The Google Lens icon can be found in the top-right corner, between the search bar and the microphone. When selected, it opens Google Lens to the familiar camera interface, enabling users to identify objects and highlight text using optical character recognition (OCR).

Functionality

How does it work?

The new feature allows users to take a picture of an object and use Google Lens to search for related content on YouTube. For instance, a photo of an iPhone 13 Mini resulted in a "Search YouTube" carousel. Selecting a result will input that query into YouTube search, providing users with a convenient way to find videos related to their visual searches. Additionally, there is an option to perform a broader "Search on Google" using the same image.

Strategy

Google's aim for visual search expansion

The integration of Google Lens into YouTube's search bar is part of Google's strategy to expand visual search capabilities. The tech giant aims to provide users with more ways to find information beyond traditional text and voice searches. This move underscores Google's commitment to enhancing user experience by incorporating innovative technologies into its products. The feature is currently available on all devices linked to the same account, but its wider rollout is yet to be confirmed.