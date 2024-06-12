Next Article

The feature uses AI to identify suspicious movements

Google begins testing Android 15's automatic theft detection feature

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:46 pm Jun 12, 2024

What's the story Google has initiated testing of the automatic theft detection feature, a key component of the upcoming Android 15. The tech giant has chosen Brazil as the initial testing ground, due to the country's high incidence of smartphone thefts and valuable user feedback. The new feature, named Theft Detection Lock, utilizes artificial intelligence to identify suspicious movements that could indicate a theft attempt.

Theft detection lock: A comprehensive security measure

The Theft Detection Lock feature in Android 15 is not solely reliant on motion detection. It can also identify potential thefts by detecting unusual network usage patterns, such as an attempt to connect to a different network or prolonged disconnection from a frequently used network. This comprehensive approach enhances the security of Android devices, providing users with an advanced tool to protect their smartphones from theft.

Google's broader privacy and security enhancements

Theft Detection Lock is part of Google's broader plan to enhance privacy and security in Android 15. The company has also introduced a password-protected vault called "private space" that can securely store sensitive apps and data. While these improvements are primarily designed for Android 15, Google has confirmed that the theft detection feature will be made available for older versions as well.

Brazil to enjoy enhanced business interactions

In addition to the security features, Google is also introducing new business interaction tools for Android users in Brazil. These users will soon be able to directly message businesses via WhatsApp by clicking on a dedicated button in the business' search listing. Furthermore, they can schedule appointments with local businesses like doctors and cosmetologists, directly from the search results. These features are currently exclusive to users in Brazil.