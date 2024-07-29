In short Simplifying... In short The Pataudi Palace, a grand legacy of the Nawabi era, is not just the birthplace and home of actor Saif Ali Khan, but also a popular filming location for movies and shows like Tandav and Animal.

Nanny gives glimpse of Taimur-Jeh's 'Nawabi' lifestyle at Pataudi Palace

By Tanvi Gupta 04:26 pm Jul 29, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Lalita D'Silva, a pediatric nurse known as "Taimur and Jeh's Nanny," recently offered insights into life at actor Saif Ali Khan's ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. D'Silva, who has worked with several celebrity families including Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared her experiences on the YouTube channel Hindi Rush. She described the palace as large and open with rooms and beds in an old Nawabi style that are possibly centuries old.

Details

'There are Nawabi-style rooms...200-300 years old'

Elaborating about the palace in Hindi, D'Silva stated, "To stay at Pataudi Palace and then go sightseeing, enjoying...What fun! It's a huge palace, very open." She further explained, "There are Nawabi-style rooms and beds, they're still there, 200-300 years old, I am guessing." "Saif sir still maintains it and says he will maintain it forever. He was born and brought up there so he'll naturally be attached," she stated.

Historical significance

Pataudi Palace: A legacy of the Nawabi era

Constructed in 1935 by the royal Pataudi family, Pataudi Palace is situated in Haryana's Gurugram district. The Nawab of Pataudi felt his ancestral home was inadequate for his newlywed bride, accustomed to Bhopal's grandeur. To rectify this, he commissioned renowned architect Robert Tor Russell to design a new palace in the opulent style of colonial Delhi. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, the palace was inherited by Khan in 2014 from his late father and renowned cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Filming locale

A popular destination for film shoots

Did you know that Pataudi Palace has become a favored filming location for several recent movies and shows? Many might not know that Khan's 2021 Amazon Prime Video Original thriller show Tandav and his brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's last year's blockbuster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime thriller Animal, were shot at the palace. Khan and his family are often seen vacationing at the palace as well.

Career update

Khan and his wife's upcoming professional endeavors

On the professional front, Khan is set to appear in the upcoming highly-awaited film Devara: Part 1. In this new project, Khan will be playing the role of the antagonist, pitted against Jr NTR's protagonist. Helmed by Koratala Siva, this film marks his debut role in a Telugu movie, alongside Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Khan's wife is busy gearing up for two releases: Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and The Buckingham Murders slated for September 13 release.