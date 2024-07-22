In short Simplifying... In short Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has put his solo tour on hold following the death of his stepdaughter, a rising Instagram star associated with Electric Lady Management.

The tour, which had dates in Ohio, Michigan, and Ontario, is set to resume on July 28.

The news of the tragedy sparked an outpouring of condolences from celebrities, including Violet Grohl and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Slash mourns the loss of stepdaughter

Guns N' Roses's Slash cancels tour following death of stepdaughter

By Tanvi Gupta 04:34 pm Jul 22, 202404:34 pm

What's the story Renowned rock musician Slash has publicly announced the tragic passing of his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, who died peacefully in LA on Friday. She was 25. Following this heartbreaking news, the Guns N' Roses guitarist has canceled several upcoming tour dates. In his statement, Slash described Knight as an "incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul." He also requested privacy for the family during their time of grief.

Artistic legacy

Knight: A rising star in the artistic world

Knight, daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, was a rising star with a significant following on Instagram. She had amassed over 35K followers on the social media platform. Professionally, she was associated with Electric Lady Management, the talent division of a legendary recording studio. Her mother Meegan had been romantically involved with Slash during Guns N' Roses's peak years in the late 1980s and they rekindled their relationship in 2015.

Tour cancellation

Slash canceled tour dates to grieve stepdaughter's death

Following the tragic loss, Slash canceled four dates of his solo S.E.R.P.E.N.T Tour due to unforeseen circumstances. The canceled gigs were scheduled in Ohio, Michigan, and Ontario. Despite the setback, the tour is expected to resume on July 28 at Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The message read: "We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused." The announcement of Knight's death came shortly after these cancellations.

Sympathy pours in

Celebrities expressed condolences over Knight's death

Slash's announcement of Knight's death prompted an outpouring of condolences from celebrity friends and fans. Among them was Violet Grohl, daughter of American musician Dave Grohl, who expressed her sorrow saying, "My heart hurts for you guys. All the love to your family rn." Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Susan McKagan, wife of Duff McKagan, also shared their sympathies with heartfelt messages.