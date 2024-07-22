In short Simplifying... In short Prabhas's blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD' is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in regional and Hindi languages respectively, with exact dates yet to be confirmed.

The film, which grossed over ₹1,000 crore globally, is one of India's highest-earning movies.

The film, which grossed over ₹1,000 crore globally, is one of India's highest-earning movies.

Director Ashwin promises that the sequel, 'Kalki 2', currently in production, will tie up all loose ends from the first film.

'Kalki 2898 AD' may arrive on OTT in September

Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' may arrive on OTT in September

By Isha Sharma 04:30 pm Jul 22, 202404:30 pm

What's the story The much-awaited digital debut of Kalki 2898 AD is slated for early September, roughly 10 weeks following its theatrical release, according to multiple reports. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has been a global box-office hit since its release on June 27. The film is a marriage of Hindu mythology with sci-fi and is reportedly Indian cinema's most expensive project yet.

'Kalki 2898 AD' will stream on Amazon Prime and Netflix

If reports are to be believed, Amazon Prime Video has obtained the streaming rights for the regional language versions of the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Netflix is anticipated to premiere the Hindi version. The exact release dates on these platforms are yet to be officially confirmed. ﻿Kalki 2898 AD has exceeded the ₹1,000 crore mark at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

'Kalki 2' promises resolution of unresolved threads

Director Ashwin has assured fans that all loose ends and unresolved threads from Kalki 2898 AD will be addressed in the sequel. Ashwin said, "The audience is now ready to accept and enter that world. So, now we will be having fun. The main characters have now realized their full power." The production of Kalki 2 is already in progress, with a brief portion of the shooting completed.