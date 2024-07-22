In short Simplifying... In short The action-packed film 'Kill', starring Lakshya and Raghav, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon, likely by mid-August or September.

The film, which faced stiff competition at the box office, will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, English, and Telugu.

What's the story The action-packed thriller Kill, featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, is enjoying a successful run in theaters. Post its theatrical run, it is slated for its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film has garnered acclaim for its intense action sequences and compelling performances. The storyline revolves around commandos fighting ruthless bandits on a train journey to New Delhi.

Upcoming projects

'Kill' to make digital debut in August

Typically, films wait 45 to 60 days before their digital release, suggesting that Kill will likely be available online by mid-August or September. In addition to its upcoming OTT release, an English remake of Kill has been announced. The remake will be produced by Chad Stahelski—director of John Wick—who expressed his excitement about the project: "Kill is one of the most creative action movies I've seen recently...that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible."

Streaming details

'Kill' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in multiple languages

The journey becomes perilous when a gang of thieves led by a ruthless boss (Juyal) starts terrorizing the passengers. Amrit (Lakshya) must confront the gang in a high-stakes battle to protect his fellow travelers. It had its world premiere in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023. While an official OTT release date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest Kill will be accessible in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, English, and Telugu.

Box office performance

'Kill' holds its own despite stiff competition

Despite facing tough competition from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD, Kill had an average run in cinemas after its release on July 5. The film was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, with a supporting cast that includes Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Abhishek Chauhan, and Adrija Sinha. "When we made Kill we dreamed of global love...and seeing North American theaters chant 'Kill! Kill! Kill!' was like seeing that vision come alive," producers stated.