The reality TV show, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', is set to return with its third season, promising more drama and new faces.

The inspiration for the show came from a funeral, where the wives were discussing their outfits, according to creator Karan Johar.

The upcoming season will introduce Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, and is expected to release later this year.

Karan Johar reveals inspiration behind 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

By Isha Sharma 02:02 pm Jun 25, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed the bizarre inspiration behind his Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The idea was conceived during a flight to a funeral with stars Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Sajdeh. Johar was struck by their conversation about their funeral attire, leading him to envision a show centered around these four women.

Inspiration

Their conversation sparked KJo's idea

KJo told Sucharita Tyagi, "It all started with me and the four women on our way to a funeral. They were literally discussing whey they are wearing which kind of salwar kameez!" "Maheep was too blingy and she was trying to justify, the other was too sober. I was like, 'Someone has passed away, we are going to their funeral, and you are discussing your outfits?" "I thought I have to make a show with these four women."

Show's success

Johar embraces show's 'cringe binge' label

Despite initial criticism labeling the reality TV show as a 'cringe binge,' Johar takes pride in it. He said, "When people say, 'We were hating it but we couldn't stop watching it,' I am like job done!" "We have season three coming up and I know this is going to be the best season. I was watching it on my flight because they sent me the rushes and I was laughing so loudly!ese women they are all so fantastic!"

Cast expansion

New faces to join upcoming Season three

The third season of ﻿Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will introduce new cast members. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir Kapoor's sister, is set to join the show. Additionally, philanthropist Shalini Passi and entrepreneur Kalyani Saha Chawla - will be added to the lineup. The upcoming season promises a Delhi-Mumbai rivalry and is slated for release later this year.