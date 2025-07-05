Brother of Sidhu Moosewala's 'shooter' shot dead in Punjab
What's the story
Jugraj Singh, the younger brother of gangster Jagroop Singh alias Rupa, was shot dead in a public place at Channan Ke village in Amritsar district on Saturday. The incident took place under the Mehta police station limits. CCTV footage and eyewitnesses reported that three unidentified men on a motorcycle fired at Jugraj at close range.
Victim details
Body sent for post-mortem
Jugraj, 28, was killed on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds. A senior police officer said, "We reached the crime scene promptly and have initiated an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem." The officer added that while initial investigations indicate a personal rivalry as the motive behind this murder, other possibilities are also being explored.
Previous case
Jagroop was involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Jagroop, who was killed in a police encounter on July 20, 2022, in Bhakna Kalan village near Amritsar, was one of the alleged shooters involved in the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022. The police officer said CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts are being scrutinized as part of their investigation into Jugraj's murder.