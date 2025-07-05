South Calcutta Law College appointed rape accused as student liaison

The South Calcutta Law College appointed Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in a recent gang-rape case, as a student liaison despite his criminal record. Documents accessed by India Today TV reveal that a notice dated August 13, 2024, named Mishra as the main point of contact for student matters. At the time of his appointment, Mishra had at least 11 criminal cases pending against him, including four molestation charges.

Appointment controversy Notice restricting students from staying on campus after 4pm Mishra's appointment as a student liaison came just nine days before the college issued a notice mandating no student should stay on campus after 4:00pm. The final bell was set for 3:45pm. Similar restrictions were reinforced through additional notices on September 9 and November 14, 2024. However, the alleged gangrape occurred inside the college campus after official closing time, raising serious questions about security and enforcement measures at the institution.

Background awareness Alleged criminal background 'no secret' to college authorities Mishra, a graduate-turned-temporary staff member at the college, was given significant administrative access and responsibilities despite his alleged criminal background being "no secret," according to police sources. A March 2022 letter from the college's vice principal to the Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police had requested security during an annual program due to problems caused by Mishra and his associates.