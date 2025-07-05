Rijiju attends prayers for Dalai Lama's long life in Dharamshala

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the prayers for the long life of Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, in Dharamshala on Saturday. He expressed his happiness at being part of the gathering for the occasion. "I have come here to attend the 90th birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama," he said. "Devotees from all over the world have come here and I am glad that I am also able to attend."

Celebration details Birthday celebrations scheduled for Sunday The Dalai Lama's official birthday is celebrated on July 6 according to the Gregorian calendar. The event was marked with prayers for his long life on Saturday, which will be followed by celebrations on Sunday. Apart from Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Hollywood actor Richard Gere were also present at the event.

Succession speculation Dalai Lama addresses speculation about his succession On the occasion, the Dalai Lama said he hopes to live another 30-40 years. He said he has received "clear signs and indications" that Avalokiteshvara's (the Bodhisattva of compassion) blessings are with him. "Looking at the many prophecies, I feel I have blessings of the Avalokiteshvara," he said. The Tibetan spiritual leader also addressed speculation about his succession during a long-life prayer ceremony at Tsuglagkhang temple in McLeodganj.

Succession authority Who will choose next Dalai Lama? The Dalai Lama reiterated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, which he founded, will decide his successor. He said no one else has the authority to interfere in this matter. "I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognize the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter," he said.