Summarize Simplifying... In short The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha begins today, with several bills including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill up for discussion and passage.

The Congress is expected to raise issues such as the Manipur situation and bribery allegations against the Adani Group, which the group denies.

Meanwhile, MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will meet to strategize for the session.

The session will go on till December 20

Winter Session begins today: Manipur, Waqf Bill may spark uproar

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:24 am Nov 25, 202409:24 am

What's the story The winter session of Parliament will begin on Monday and will to conclude on December 20. Among the 16 bills listed for discussion are the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill and five new proposals. Notably, there will be no Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha sittings on November 26 to observe "Constitution Day," an official statement said. The session is expected to witness heated debates next week—with the opposition likely to raise issues like Manipur violence and concerns surrounding the Adani Group.

Session agenda

Government's readiness for discussion and opposition's strategy

The Lok Sabha's agenda includes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set for discussion and passage following the joint committee's report submission. According to reports, the Congress is likely to bring up issues such as the Manipur situation and allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group. On Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the government is "ready to discuss any topic" and urged for a peaceful session.

US prosecutors

Allegations against Gautam Adani

To recall, US prosecutors recently indicted Gautam Adani and seven others for allegedly participating in a $265 million bribery scheme to obtain power-supply contracts. These allegations have been refuted by the Adani Group. "As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, "the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty." All possible legal recourse will be sought," the Adani Group spokesperson said.

Lok Sabha

Bills listed for discussion

Meanwhile, the government has listed several bills for introduction, consideration, and passage during the session. These include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, and Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa Bill. Other key legislation includes the Bills of Lading Bill, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, Railways (Amendment) Bill, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, alongside the Boilers Bill, Merchant Shipping Bill, and Indian Ports Bill.

Opposition meeting

Key INDIA meet ahead of Parliament session

Separately, the MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are scheduled to meet at 10 am in Parliament House to finalize their strategy ahead of the session's commencement, as reported by news agency ANI. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, is expected to determine the key issues the bloc will address during the Parliament session.