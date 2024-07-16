In short Simplifying... In short The Kashmir Tigers, a terror group, claimed responsibility for a recent encounter in Doda, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the death of four Indian Army soldiers, including Major Brijesh Thappa.

Four army personnel killed in Doda encounter

Doda encounter: Terror outfit claims responsibility, Rajnath calls Army chief

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:09 am Jul 16, 202411:09 am

What's the story The Kashmir Tigers—a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad—has claimed responsibility for the Doda encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, in which four Army personnel were killed. The incident took place during a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police in the Desa forest belt—about 55 km from Doda on Monday evening. On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the situation with the Indian Army chief, who updated him on the ongoing operation.

Encounter aftermath

Additional troops deployed in the area

Additional troops have been deployed to the area as operations continue. According to a statement, the terror group indicated that the clash and gunfire took place during a search operation conducted by security forces targeting the "Mujahideen". Notably, Kashmir Tigers is the same group that claimed responsibility for the attack on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua on July 9.

Official response

Martyred Major Brijesh Thappa was recently promoted

According to the Hindustan Times, Major Brijesh Thappa of 10 Rashtriya Rifles, who was recently promoted, was among the four Indian Army soldiers killed in the gunfight. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who represents the Doda Lok Sabha constituency, expressed concern over the armed encounter in the Desa area. He said, "Words are inadequate to express sorrow and condemn the martyrdom of our Bravehearts."

Statement

Deeply distressed: Kharge on Doda attack

Separately, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Deeply distressed by the martydom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda. Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata."

Security alert

J&K on high alert after series of terror attacks

Security forces in J&K are on high alert following a series of terror attacks in the region over the past few weeks. The Indian Army recently thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Kupwara district, killing three terrorists. Earlier this month, five Army personnel were killed and as many injured during an ambush on an Army convoy in Kathua district. In a separate encounter, six terrorists were shot dead by security forces in Kulgam district.