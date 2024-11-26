Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's request for their leaders to speak at the Constitution Day event, the government clarified that only President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, and Speaker Birla will address the gathering.

The government has planned year-long celebrations for Constitution Day, including releasing a commemorative coin and stamp, and organizing mass readings of the Preamble.

Despite past boycotts by the opposition, the government insists the event is to honor the Constitution, not for political discourse.

Constitution Day event will take place tomorrow

Government, opposition spar over Constitution Day speakers list

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:02 am Nov 26, 202410:02 am

What's the story The Indian government and opposition parties are at loggerheads over the speakers' list for the Constitution Day event. The event, marking 75 years of India's Constitution's adoption, will take place in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also speak.

Speaker request

Opposition leaders request inclusion in Constitution Day event

Meanwhile, leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc have demanded that their leaders be allowed to speak at the event. They wrote to Speaker Birla, stressing the need to include Leaders of Opposition in both Houses in the speaker list. "We believe that in the best traditions and interests of Parliamentary democracy, the Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in both Houses should also be given an opportunity to speak on this historic occasion," they said.

Event clarification

Government responds to opposition's request

Responding to the opposition's demand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be speaking at the event. Rijiju alleged some opposition parties were reacting without knowing the arrangements. He said only President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar, and Speaker Birla would address the gathering. "The problem with some of the Opposition parties is that without knowing the actual arrangement they start giving reactions," Rijiju said.

Celebration plans

Year-long celebrations planned for Constitution Day

To mark this milestone, the government has planned year-long celebrations from November 26. The celebrations include releasing a commemorative coin and stamp, and three books on the Constitution. A mass reading of the Preamble is also planned, with a website enabling people to upload videos of their readings. Other activities include Samvidhan Yatras and painting the Preamble as wall art in different places.

Event significance

Government's stance on Constitution Day event

Despite the opposition boycotting similar events in the past over alleged constitutional violations, Rijiju stressed that "this is an occasion to honor the Constitution, not a platform for politics." The government insists all departments will pay for these activities from their budgets without detailing overall expenses. In his usual pre-session speech, PM Modi called the winter session of Parliament "special in many ways," with the 75-year journey of India's Constitution being a major one.