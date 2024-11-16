'Saved other babies...couldn't help own': Jhansi hospital fire victims' parents
A massive fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi killed 10 newborns on Friday night. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) around 10:45pm. Currently, 16 children are fighting for their lives after the tragic incident.
Parents' heroic efforts amid tragedy
According to media reports, Kuldeep, a resident of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, saved three kids from the fire but is still unsure about his own newborn son. His son was brought for a routine check-up just 10 days after birth. Kuldeep suffered burns on his hand while rescuing and is now anxiously waiting for news about his child even as his wife is inconsolable, News18 reported.
Overcrowding concerns and government response
Kripal Singh Rajput, another parent at the hospital, saved 25 newborns, despite many being severely injured. He said there were six children on a single bed, raising concerns of overcrowding as 54 newborns were present at the time. Reacting to the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level probe and announced financial aid for affected families.
Locals helped in rescue
PM Modi expresses sorrow, assures relief efforts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow over the tragedy. He said: "Heartbreaking! The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this." He assured local administration efforts are underway for relief and rescue operations.