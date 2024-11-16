Summarize Simplifying... In short In a tragic fire at Jhansi hospital in Uttar Pradesh, parents, including a man named Kuldeep, heroically saved several newborns, despite their own children's uncertain fate.

Amid concerns of overcrowding, with six children on a single bed, the Chief Minister has ordered a high-level investigation and promised financial aid.

Ten newborns died in the fire while 16 are battling for their lives

'Saved other babies...couldn't help own': Jhansi hospital fire victims' parents

What's the story A massive fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi killed 10 newborns on Friday night. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) around 10:45pm. Currently, 16 children are fighting for their lives after the tragic incident.

Brave rescues

Parents' heroic efforts amid tragedy

According to media reports, Kuldeep, a resident of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, saved three kids from the fire but is still unsure about his own newborn son. His son was brought for a routine check-up just 10 days after birth. Kuldeep suffered burns on his hand while rescuing and is now anxiously waiting for news about his child even as his wife is inconsolable, News18 reported.

Investigation launched

Overcrowding concerns and government response

Kripal Singh Rajput, another parent at the hospital, saved 25 newborns, despite many being severely injured. He said there were six children on a single bed, raising concerns of overcrowding as 54 newborns were present at the time. Reacting to the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level probe and announced financial aid for affected families.

Twitter Post

Locals helped in rescue

National response

PM Modi expresses sorrow, assures relief efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow over the tragedy. He said: "Heartbreaking! The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this." He assured local administration efforts are underway for relief and rescue operations.