Article 370 was abrogated in 2019

J&K Assembly passes resolution seeking restoration of Article 370

What's the story The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the central government to hold talks with elected representatives for the restoration of Article 370. The article, which was abrogated by the Narendra Modi government in 2019, had earlier given special status to the region. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary introduced the resolution, stressing its significance in protecting the identity, culture, and rights of J&K's people.

Opposition stance

BJP opposes resolution, accuses it of violating assembly rules

Notably, the resolution was strongly opposed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, including Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma. Sharma contended that the discussion should have been on the Lieutenant Governor's address as per the listed business. However, despite the opposition, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered a voice vote resulting in the resolution's approval without debate.

Accusations

Deputy CM accuses BJP of secretly supporting Article 370

Deputy CM Choudhary alleged BJP leaders secretly supported the restoration of Article 370. He said, "If you get BJP's 'narco-test' done, you will find that they also want the same." He also spoke about the problems locals faced as outsiders bought property in Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution was supported by the National Conference and Congress.

Session chaos

Assembly session marred by protests over similar resolution

Earlier this week, chaos broke out during the assembly's first session in six years when PDP MLA Waheed Para submitted a similar resolution. This led to protests from BJP MLAs, who demanded Para's suspension for violating assembly rules. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah downplayed the resolution's significance, suggesting it was only for show.

Statehood restoration

Lieutenant Governor commits to restoring full statehood

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reiterated his government's commitment to restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also praised Waheed Para for introducing his resolution against the revocation of Article 370. To recall, Article 370 had granted Jammu and Kashmir autonomy over internal matters except defense, communications, and foreign affairs. Its abrogation resulted in Jammu and Kashmir being reorganized into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.