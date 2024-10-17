Summarize Simplifying... In short The chief of BJP's Saharanpur, Tyagi, has resigned following allegations of sexual exploitation by an actress.

The actress alleges that Tyagi built a relationship with her and her son, leading to an intimate relationship, before distancing himself.

Despite denying the allegations, Tyagi resigned to protect the party's image, while no official police complaint or party statement has been made yet. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The actress has posted a video on social media

BJP's Saharanpur chief resigns after actress alleges sexual exploitation

By Chanshimla Varah 06:21 pm Oct 17, 202406:21 pm

What's the story Puneet Tyagi, the city unit chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has resigned after being accused of sexual exploitation. The allegations were made by a Mumbai-based actress in a video posted on several social media platforms. The actress, who has starred in almost 250 films in Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Hindi alleged Tyagi sexually exploited her for a long time, leaving her mentally disturbed.

Accusation details

Actress details alleged exploitation by Tyagi

In her posts, she claimed that Tyagi built a rapport with her son through frequent gifts. "I had been living with my son in Mumbai after ending ties with my husband. The BJP leader's intimacy with my son and good behaviour with me had prompted me to think that I had found support in my life. We had intimate relations for a few months and later he distanced himself," the actress said in the video.

Pending investigation

No police complaint filed against Tyagi yet

She also filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the prime minister, and prominent BJP leaders, but no one took notice. Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan confirmed that a police complaint has yet to be filed against Tyagi. The BJP leadership has neither issued any official remarks about the situation nor its future course of action.

Resignation and denial

Tyagi denies allegations, resigns to protect party's image

Tyagi called the allegations "baseless," but said he has decided to resign. In his resignation letter to Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief, Tyagi wrote: "Still I am submitting my resignation because I do not want the image of our party to be sullied by statements like this." "The truth will come out in the open soon and I am ready to accept any decision taken by my party leadership. I am totally innocent."