Haryana government announces free dialysis services for kidney patients
The newly formed Haryana government has announced free dialysis services for chronic kidney patients at all government hospitals in the state. The government will also extend this service to all state-run medical colleges in the future, ANI reported. According to the District Public Relations Officer of Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini informed of the decision shortly after taking office as the new chief minister on Friday.
Saini outlines government's priorities in inaugural address
Saini was sworn in as the CM of Haryana for a second term on Thursday. In his inaugural address, Saini stressed that "equality, good governance, and the poor's welfare" will be the top priorities for his administration. He thanked the people of Haryana for their support, saying, "First of all, my heartfelt gratitude to 2.80 crore of my family members for their mandate for Haryana's non-stop development." He also thanked PM Narendra Modi for his "inspirational leadership."
BJP secures 3rd consecutive term in Haryana
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a third consecutive term in Haryana after winning 48 out of 90 seats in the state assembly elections. Along with Saini, 13 MLAs were sworn in as Ministers at the ceremony. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, and BJP president JP Nadda were among the notable attendees.
New ministers sworn in alongside Saini
Among those who took oath as ministers were Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh and Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda. Faridabad MLA Vipul Goel and Gohana MLA Arvind Sharma also joined the cabinet. Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana, Barwala MLA Ranbir Gangwa and Narwana legislator Kumar Bedi were sworn in as well. Apart from them, three Independent MLAs also pledged their support to the BJP government, including Hisar MLA Savitri Jindal.