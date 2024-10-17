Summarize Simplifying... In short Rumors of Sameer Wankhede, ex-Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, making an electoral debut have been dismissed as 'fiction' by Shiv Sena.

'Work of fiction': Sena dismisses Sameer Wankhede's electoral debut rumors

By Chanshimla Varah Oct 17, 2024

What's the story The Shiv Sena has rubbished reports claiming that former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on its ticket. The party called the reports "pure conjecture" and a "work of fiction." Party sources told ANI, "The news reports about Wankhede contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election from Dharavi or any other seat, on a Shiv Sena ticket are pure conjecture and a work of fiction. There is no such proposal before the party."

Career scrutiny

Wankhede's controversial career and legal troubles

Wankhede, the former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), shot to fame after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested in a drug case. In May, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked him for corruption over allegations that he demanded ₹25 crore bribe from SRK. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) subsequently opened a money laundering case against Wankhede and registered a money laundering case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Election overview

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Key dates and contenders

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with results to be declared on November 23. The key players include the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition includes Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.