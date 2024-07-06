In brief Simplifying... In brief Shiv Sena leader Thapar was brutally attacked in public, sparking political outrage and raising security concerns, especially as his security cover was recently reduced.

What's the story The brutal sword attack on Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar by four unidentified men in nihang attire in Ludhiana on Friday has ignited a political firestorm. Political leaders from different parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, have bashed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab over deteriorating law and order. The attack took place in broad daylight, only a few meters away from the Civil Hospital police post and Division Number 2 police station.

Political figures condemn attack, criticize Punjab government

Condemning the attack, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu stated, "Such a brutal attack on an individual in full public view is condemnable. Administration is missing from Punjab. They have made a mockery of law and order." Similarly, Congress leader Partap Bajwa targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the state's law and order situation, saying, "CM stop your theatrics...You have failed to control drugs, now law and order is also falling apart. If you can't take care of the state, resign."

Security concerns raised following attack on Thapar

The attack occurred a week after Thapar's security cover was reportedly reduced. Videos of the attack show Thapar being accompanied by a lone gunman, who reportedly left the scene without trying to protect the Sena leader. Rajiv Tandon, chairman of Shiv Sena Punjab, criticized this withdrawal of security cover, suggesting that the police and government are not serious about the security of leaders of Hindu organizations. "They have proved this by withdrawing the security cover of our leaders," he said.

Investigation underway, two suspects apprehended

Following the attack on Thapar, Ludhiana Police registered a case of attempted murder against the unidentified attackers. Two suspects, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh, have been apprehended, while a third suspect, Tehal Singh, remains at large. Thapar was initially rushed to Civil Hospital by eyewitnesses and later transferred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for further treatment due to severe injuries sustained in the assault.

Video of the brutal attack

Thapar's condition critical, sustains severe injuries

Thapar, known for his vocal opposition to Khalistan, was returning from an event when he was intercepted and attacked. The assault left him with severe injuries to his head, arms, and legs. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital by eyewitnesses, and was later transferred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital due to the critical nature of his condition. He is still in critical condition.