KTR's 'undermining Constitution' attack on Rahul after BRS MLCs defect

By Chanshimla Varah 12:30 pm Jul 05, 202412:30 pm

What's the story KT Rama Rao, the working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for undermining the spirit of the Constitution. He said that the Congress often talks about adhering to the Constitution but does not stay true to it. The jibe came after six BRS MLCs joined Congress on Wednesday night in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Rao seeks clarity on Congress's stance on defected MLAs

Using this defection to target the Congress, KTR highlighted Schedule 10 of the Constitution in his post on X. "We promise to amend the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and make defection an automatic disqualification of the membership in the Assembly or Paliament," the highlighted text read. Rao further demanded clarity from the ruling Congress party regarding the fate of the BRS MLAs who had defected to it.

Rao demands resignation of defected BRS MLAs

According to the Telangana Legislative Council website, the BRS has 25 members and Congress has four. There are four nominated MLCs: two from AIMIM, one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one from the PRTU, and one independent MLC, with two seats vacant in the 40-member House. With the six defections, the Congress's strength is set to go up to 10 in the legislative council.

Rajya Sabha MP K Kesava Rao joins Congress

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP K Kesava Rao also joined the Congress, becoming the seventh elected leader of K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) party to do so in recent days. The defection comes at a time when CM Reddy, who is also the Telangana Congress president, is making trips to Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion and finalize his replacement for the state chief position, the Indian Express reported.