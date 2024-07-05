In brief Simplifying... In brief Amritpal Singh and Engineer Rashid, both independent candidates, are set to take their oaths as MPs today.

Singh, who won from Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, will be on a four-day parole for the ceremony, with strict prohibitions on public statements and media coverage.

Rashid, who won from Baramulla, has been granted a two-hour custody parole for his oath-taking, following his arrest in a terror funding case.

Jailed activist to be escorted for swearing-in

Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid to take oaths as MPs today

By Chanshimla Varah 11:30 am Jul 05, 202411:30 am

What's the story Radical pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh will take oath as MP on Friday, along with terror funding accused Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid in Delhi. Singh is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, while Rashid, who won from Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, is in Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). They will be transported to Parliament and taken to the Speaker's chambers, where they will take the oath before returning to prison.

Singh won the Lok Sabha election from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab as an independent candidate. He defeated the Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira and the Aam Aadmi Party's Laljit Singh Bhullar. Similarly, Rashid won the Baramulla constituency, defeating National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah. In India, no one is barred from running for office unless convicted. Even for convicted politicians, the disqualification period is limited to six years after the jail term has expired.

Parole conditions and security measures for Singh's swearing-in

For his swearing-in ceremony, Singh has been granted a four-day parole, as confirmed by his lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa. He will be taken to Delhi aboard a "military aircraft." The parole orders are stringent, prohibiting public statements or activities that might "compromise national security." Media coverage, including videography or the circulation of statements, is strictly forbidden during his visit to New Delhi.

Singh's temporary release and oath-taking ceremony

Singh's temporary release and presence in Delhi will be overseen by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar. He has been lodged in jail since last year along with 10 members of his outfit, Waris Punjab De, following their arrest under the National Security Act. Whereas, Rashid has been in jail since 2019 in an alleged terror funding case. Earlier this week, he was granted custody parole for two hours for the oath-taking ceremony.