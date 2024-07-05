Rahul Gandhi visits Hathras stampede victims' families, assures support
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday to meet families affected by the tragic stampede at a religious event on July 2. En route to Hathras, Gandhi also stopped in Aligarh to meet with other victims' families. Once there, he assured the bereaved of his support and promised assistance through his party. Over 121 people were killed in the stampede incident that happened during a satsang conducted by self-proclaimed godman Narayan Sakar Hari, aka Bhole Baba.
Request UP CM Adityanath to provide compensation open-heartedly: Gandhi
"I don't want to say this from a political prism, but there have been deficiencies on the part of the administration and the important thing is that maximum compensation should be given as they are poor families," Gandhi said after meeting the victims' families. "I request UP CM Yogi Adityanath to provide compensation open-heartedly. If there is a delay in the compensation, it will not benefit anyone," he said.
Gandhi's visit marks first by high-ranking opposition leader
Gandhi's visit to Hathras marked the first time a high-ranking opposition leader has visited the site since the tragic event. He was accompanied by several Congress party members including Ajay Rai, state Congress chief; Avinash Pande, state Congress in-charge; Supriya Shrinate, party spokesperson; and other office bearers. The Congress is demanding ₹1 crore compensation for the families of those killed and ₹25 lakh for the injured.
Gandhi's assurance of support, call for increased compensation
After meeting with Gandhi, a member of a bereaved family stated that the event lacked adequate medical facilities and arrangements. "He (Rahul Gandhi) assured us that he will help us in every possible way through his party. The administration at the 'Satsang' venue was not good. My sister-in-law could have been saved if there was a proper medical facility. There were no proper arrangements at the venue," she said. Another woman stated that Gandhi had promised all necessary assistance.
6 arrested so far
Since the tragedy on July 2, six people, including four men and two women, have been arrested. The main accused, "Mukhya sevadar" Madhukar, however, is still at large, and a ₹1 lakh reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest. Authorities are actively seeking a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) for Madhukar's arrest. The police are also investigating Baba, who is not named in the FIR but may be questioned if necessary.