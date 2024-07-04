In brief Simplifying... In brief At the SCO Summit, PM Modi subtly criticized nations that support terrorism, urging for decisive action against cross-border terror.

He emphasized the importance of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity in infrastructure projects.

Additionally, he highlighted India's commitment to climate change mitigation and AI development, expressing condolences for the Iranian President's death and welcoming new SCO members.

India emphasizes respect for sovereignty at SCO Summit

PM Modi's veiled jab at China, Pakistan at SCO Summit

By Chanshimla Varah 06:30 pm Jul 04, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who skipped the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, this year, took a sly jab at China and Pakistan over border issues on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the summit in Modi's stead and also read out the message sent by the Indian PM. The speech stressed the need for respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, and the non-use of force among the bloc's nine members.

Major concerns

Jaishankar highlights terrorism, climate change at SCO Summit

Jaishankar stated that "economic development requires robust connectivity," adding that "respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for connectivity and infrastructure projects." Modi's speech also addressed the issue of terrorism, one of the "original goals" of the SCO, adding that if left unchecked, it could become a major threat to regional and global peace. The minister also urged for a "decisive response" to cross-border terror and called on the international community to isolate countries that harbor terrorists.

Progressive steps

India's efforts in climate change and AI cooperation

Additionally, Jaishankar discussed climate change and proper use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. India is actively working toward reducing emissions, transitioning to alternate fuels, adopting electric vehicles, and building climate-resilient infrastructure, the speech read. The country has also formulated a national strategy on artificial intelligence (AI). "Our commitment to 'AI for All' is also reflected in working within the SCO framework on a Roadmap on AI cooperation," the Indian PM said.

Diplomatic gestures

India expresses condolences and congratulates new SCO members

The Indian delegation also expressed condolences over the recent death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash and congratulated Iran on attending the SCO Summit as a member of the bloc. The SCO, founded in June 2001, is made up of Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Belarus recently joined the SCO as its newest member.