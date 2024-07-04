In brief Simplifying... In brief After a five-month stint in jail over a money laundering case, Hemant Soren has reclaimed his position as Jharkhand's Chief Minister.

He was granted bail due to lack of evidence linking him to the alleged land scam.

Meanwhile, Champai, who temporarily filled the role during Soren's absence, is expected to be appointed as the working president of the JMM party.

Hemant Soren sworn in as Jharkhand CM

Hemant Soren back as Jharkhand CM after 5-month jail

By Chanshimla Varah 05:50 pm Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Hemant Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday. This followed the resignation of former CM Champai Soren, paving the way for Hemant's assumption of office. The oath was administered by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, a day after Champai stepped down from his post.

Hemant resigned from his post as CM earlier this January, ahead of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. After spending five months in jail, he was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28. The court granted Hemant bail after finding no specific or indirect evidence linking him to the acquisition and possession of land related to "proceeds of crime."

Hemant Soren's claim to form government and alliance strength

On Wednesday, Hemant met with Governor CP Radhakrishnan and formally staked his claim to form the government. In a statement, he said, "Thank you His Excellency the Governor. The end of the anti-democracy conspiracy hatched by the opposition has begun. Satyamev Jayate." Before he took the oath, he also posted a video message on X, in which he slammed "arrogant people intoxicated with power who tried to silence me."

Champai likely to be appointed working president of JMM

According to reports, Hemant was elected legislature party leader on Wednesday after a consensus between the MLAs and leaders of the alliance of the JMM, the Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This decision to reappoint Hemant was reportedly seen as an "insult" by the 67-year-old Champai, who temporarily took over the post following Hemant's resignation. He is likely to be appointed working president of the JMM.