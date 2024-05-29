Next Article

Massive crocodile spotted in Uttar Pradesh

Video: 10-foot crocodile creates panic in Uttar Pradesh town

By Chanshimla Varah 05:02 pm May 29, 202405:02 pm

What's the story A massive 10-foot crocodile caused a commotion in an Uttar Pradesh town on Wednesday when it emerged from a nearby canal. The large reptile was spotted attempting to climb over a railing near the Ganga canal in Narora Ghat, Bulandshahr. Frightened locals captured the unusual sight on video and promptly alerted the police and forest department.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operation launched to capture stray crocodile

Upon receiving the alert, officials from the police and forest department arrived at the scene to capture the reptile. To ensure safety during capture, forest officials covered its head with a cloth. Four officials held onto ropes tied around the crocodile's head and front legs, while another looped a rope around its hind legs. Two more officials lifted its tail as others secured a rope around its mouth. After hours of effort, the crocodile was successfully captured and subsequently released.

Watch the video of the crocodile here