In brief Simplifying... In brief Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in India's Congress Party, has chosen to retain his Raebareli seat, while his sister, Priyanka, will make her political debut in Wayanad.

Rahul expressed his emotional connection to both regions and assured that both will benefit from having two MPs.

Priyanka, on the other hand, expressed excitement and determination for her first election, promising to work hard for the people of Wayanad. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rahul Gandhi to retain Raebareli seat

Rahul picks Raebareli, Priyanka to make poll debut from Wayanad

By Tanya Shrivastava 08:50 pm Jun 17, 202408:50 pm

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to retain his Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate the Wayanad seat for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The announcement was made by party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. To recall, Rahul contested and won from both Raebareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats and had to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the election result.

CPC meeting

Kharge announces decision after meeting

"Party has decided that Rahul Gandhi should retain Raebareli seat since it is close to the family," Kharge said after holding discussions with senior party leaders at his residence. Present at the discussions were Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka. "We have decided that Priyanka ji should contest from Wayanad," Kharge added, thanking the brother-sister duo for accepting the decision.

Rahul reacts

'People of Wayanad gave me love, energy and affection'

After the announcement, Rahul said, "I have an emotional relationship with both Raebareli and the people of Wayanad. The last five years as Member of Parliament has been a fantastic experience. The people of Wayanad stood with me, gave love and affection, and energy to fight in a very difficult time. I will never forget that."

'Tough decision'

Raebareli, Wayanad will get 2 MPs: Rahul

Calling the decision to vacate Wayanad, a "tough" one, Rahul said, "I want everyone in Wayanad to know that Priyanka is going to fight the election in Wayanad, but I'm going to be a frequent visitor to Wayanad." He added that both Raebareli and Wayanad "will get two MPs,"— his sister and himself.

Statement

'Not nervous...': Priyanka on poll debut

Separately, Priyanka said she was "not nervous " about contesting elections for the first time and that she would give Wayanad her "best." "I am very happy to be able to represent the people of Wayanad and all I'll say is that I won't let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence. He said he will come frequently, but I will work just as hard and try to make everyone happy," she said.