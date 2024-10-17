Summarize Simplifying... In short During a JPC meeting discussing the alleged encroachment of Waqf land, opposition members reportedly disrupted proceedings and threatened the chairperson and a witness.

In response, MP Surya penned a letter to Birla detailing the unruly behavior and calling for disciplinary action.

In response, MP Surya penned a letter to Birla detailing the unruly behavior and calling for disciplinary action.

Surya emphasized the importance of maintaining parliamentary decorum and urged the involved MPs to adhere to proper conduct.

The meeting was held on October 14

'Opposition threatened chairperson, witness...': Surya on Waqf Bill meeting

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:29 pm Oct 17, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has demanded disciplinary action against opposition members after they disrupted a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Surya wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that the opposition members threatened both the chairperson and a witness, destroyed committee documents, and made derogatory remarks. The meeting was held on Monday (October 14).

Witness testimony sparks controversy at JPC meeting

The JPC meeting also saw a deposition by Anwar Manippadi, former Chairman of Karnataka state minorities commission. Manippadi spoke about his 2012 report which alleged encroachment or sale of around 2,000 acres of Waqf land worth ₹2 lakh crore. The report named some Congress leaders and was authenticated by Upa Lokayukta Justice Anand in 2016. Surya said on hearing these allegations, opposition members disrupted proceedings and threatened.

Surya details opposition's disruptive behavior in letter

In his letter to Birla, Surya wrote, "Regrettably, as soon as this serious issue was brought to the Committee's attention, opposition members disrupted the proceedings." He added that they "verbally threatened both the witness and the Chairperson, and tore up committee documents." The MP also claimed these members approached where Manippadi and chairperson were seated, attempted to physically threaten them, snatched their notes and papers and tore them.

Surya calls for disciplinary action against unruly members

Further, Surya said these opposition members walked out of the meeting while hurling abuses at other members present. He stressed that such behavior, including threats to a witness and the Chairperson, cannot be tolerated. "In the interest of maintaining the dignity and decorum of Parliamentary proceedings, I request that you direct the concerned Members of Parliament to adhere to the rules of conduct and parliamentary etiquette," he wrote in his letter to Birla.