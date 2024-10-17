Summarize Simplifying... In short Nayab Saini has been sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister for the second time, following a historic victory for the BJP in the recent assembly elections.

Saini, who attributes the party's success to Prime Minister Modi's policies, promises a 'double engine' government to accelerate Haryana's progress.

Post the ceremony, an important NDA meeting, chaired by PM Modi, is scheduled in Chandigarh with key political figures in attendance.

Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as Haryana CM

Nayab Saini takes oath as Haryana CM for 2nd time

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:24 pm Oct 17, 202401:24 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana. The oath-taking ceremony took place in Panchkula and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This will be Saini's second term as CM after he replaced Manohar Lal Khattar earlier this year.

Election win

BJP's historic win in Haryana assembly polls

Saini had led the BJP to a historic victory in the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections, winning 48 out of the 90 seats. The win gave the BJP its third consecutive term in Haryana. After the win, Saini was unanimously elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana and met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to stake his claim to form the government.

Ahead of swearing-in

Saini offers prayers at Valmiki Temple

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Saini offered prayers at Valmiki Temple in Panchkula to commemorate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. There he said, "It is a matter of good fortune for me that today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. He worked to end the evils prevalent in the society and gave a message to the society. Today it is my good fortune that I have got the opportunity to worship at the feet of Lord Valmiki."

Twitter Post

Read Saini's post here

Haryana CM

Saini on 'double engine' government

Discussing the formation of the government, Saini said, "This double engine government along with PM Narendra Modi will work to take Haryana forward at a fast pace." He added that "the support for the BJP reflects the success of Modi ji's policies." "I thank the people of Haryana. Today people are getting jobs in Haryana government without any 'Kharcha or Parcha'. This has instilled confidence in the youth," Saini added.

In Chandigarh

PM Modi to chair NDA meeting

Notably, after the ceremony, an important NDA meeting is scheduled to take place in Chandigarh from 3 PM to 5 PM. Prime Minister Modi will address the NDA meeting in Chandigarh. Key attendees at the meeting include Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, among others. All 13 BJP Chief Ministers and 16 Deputy CMs will also participate, along with BJP leaders.