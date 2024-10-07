Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite tensions between India and the Maldives, President Muizzu assures that the Maldives' relationship with China won't threaten India's security.

He emphasizes mutual respect and shared interests, and clarifies that his decision to withdraw Indian troops was based on domestic priorities, not a specific issue with India.

Muizzu is on a four-day visit to India

Maldives ties with China won't undermine India's security interest: Muizzu

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:59 am Oct 07, 202409:59 am

What's the story Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is currently on a four-day state visit to India, has assured that his country will not take any actions that could compromise India's security. Facing an economic crisis at home, Muizzu seeks to strengthen ties with New Delhi during this visit. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Tensions between the Maldives and India have been high since the Maldives requested the withdrawal of Indian troops. Remarks made by Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Modi added further strain to the relationship. Notably, Muizzu's current trip to New Delhi marks his second visit since attending Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June.

Diplomatic assurance

Muizzu addresses concerns over Maldives's ties with China

Despite his close ties with China, President Muizzu has assured that this relationship will not pose a threat to India's security. In an interview with The Times of India, he stated, "Maldives would never do anything that undermines the security of India." He further described India as a valued partner and friend, emphasizing mutual respect and shared interests as the foundation of their relationship.

Domestic priorities

Muizzu clarifies stance on Indian troop withdrawal

When questioned about his decision to withdraw Indian troops, President Muizzu explained that he was addressing domestic priorities. He stated, "What I did is what the people of Maldives asked of me." He also expressed confidence in the improved understanding between India and the Maldives regarding each other's priorities and concerns.

Diplomatic visits

Muizzu's 'India Out' campaign and recent US visit

President Muizzu, who rose to power on his "India Out" campaign last year, clarified during a recent visit to the United States that his issue was with foreign military presence in general, not specifically against any country. During his current visit to India, he met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu in addition to PM Modi.