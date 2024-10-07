Summarize Simplifying... In short During his state visit to India, Maldives President Muizzu met with PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a shift from his previous anti-Indian stance, Muizzu expressed his country's improved understanding of India's priorities and concerns, and assured not to disrupt regional balance by replacing Indian forces with Chinese troops.

His decision for Indian troop withdrawal aligns with his people's wishes, despite his pro-China leanings.

Muizzu is on a five-day visit to India

'India always first responder…': PM Modi meets Maldives President Muizzu

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:28 pm Oct 07, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu at Hyderabad House in Delhi. The meeting comes as part of Muizzu's five-day visit to India to repair diplomatic relations after his ministers' derogatory comments about PM Modi sparked a controversy. The visit comes at a time when the Maldives is grappling with a financial crisis, worsened by dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Statement

'Close friend' of Maldives: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's status as a "close friend" of the Maldives on Monday, highlighting his government's "neighbourhood first" foreign policy. He noted India's prompt assistance with infrastructure projects and the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, illustrating India's readiness to help when needed. PM Modi also emphasized the Maldives' crucial role in maintaining the security of the Indian Ocean Region, asserting that the region's stability is vital for the economic prosperity of both nations.

Diplomatic efforts

Muizzu's visit aims to strengthen India-Maldives relations

On his arrival in India on Sunday, President Muizzu met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. A press release from the Maldivian President's Office said that "Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in welcoming the President to India, for the state visit." The release further added that "President Dr. Muizzu conveyed his gratitude to the Indian government for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation upon arrival."

Diplomatic balance

Muizzu's stance on India-Maldives relations and China

In an interview with TOI, President Muizzu said his decision to seek Indian troop withdrawal was in accordance with the wishes of his people. He assured that "Maldives and India now have a better understanding of each other's priorities and concerns." Despite his pro-China leanings, he has toned down his anti-Indian rhetoric since assuming office and promised not to upset regional balance by replacing Indian forces with Chinese troops.