On the anniversary of the Gaza war, Israel is on high alert following Hezbollah's rocket attacks, prompting Israeli retaliation on Hezbollah's bases in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

This escalation in Israel's campaign against Hamas and Hezbollah has led to the displacement of over a million people in Lebanon, raising concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Hezbollah launched missile attack on Israel's Haifa

Hezbollah rockets hit Israel on Gaza war anniversary

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:09 pm Oct 07, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Iran-backed Hezbollah launched a missile attack on Israel's third-largest city, Haifa, on the first anniversary of the Gaza war, reports said early Monday. The group took responsibility for targeting a military base south of Haifa with "Fadi 1" missiles. Israeli media reported that 10 people were injured in these strikes which also hit Tiberias, a city located 65km away from Haifa.

Counterstrike

Israel retaliates to Hezbollah's missile strikes

In retaliation to the missile attacks, Israeli fighter jets hit Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters in Beirut. The military confirmed hitting intelligence-gathering means, command centers, and other infrastructure sites. Airstrikes also hit Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa area, including weapons storage facilities and a launcher. The military accused Hezbollah of endangering civilians by placing its command centers and weaponry under residential buildings in Beirut.

Security measures

Israel on high alert amid Gaza war anniversary

As Israelis marked the first anniversary of the Hamas attack that sparked a widespread conflict in the Middle East, security forces remained on high alert throughout the country. The military and police braced for possible Palestinian attacks planned for the day. The Hamas attack last year killed some 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

Campaign escalation

Israel's campaign against Hamas and Hezbollah intensifies

Israel has ramped up its war against Hamas and Hezbollah, killing several of their leaders and commanders. The groups are part of Iran's "Axis of Resistance" which also includes Yemen's Houthis and armed groups in Iraq. The conflict's focus has increasingly shifted to Lebanon, where Israeli forces have been trading fire with Hezbollah since last October.

Humanitarian crisis

Israel's assault triggers mass displacement in Lebanon

Israel's assault has reportedly killed over 1,000 people in the last two weeks and sparked a mass exodus from southern Lebanon. Over one million people have been displaced due to the conflict. The escalation has raised fears of the United States and Iran being drawn into a wider war in the oil-producing Middle East region.