Next Article

The meeting will be attended by party chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Amit Shah, among others

Arunachal BJP to meet today to pick new CM

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:43 am Jun 12, 202411:43 am

What's the story Newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers in Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled to meet on Wednesday in Itanagar to elect their legislative party leader. The meeting will be attended by party chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh. BJP state chief Biyuram Wahge confirmed that the trio is expected to arrive in Itanagar at 7:30pm on Wednesday ahead of the meeting.

Leadership continuity

Pema Khandu expected to retain position as CM

The incumbent Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who took office in 2016, is expected to retain his position. The new legislative party leader and his council of ministers are set to be sworn in on Thursday. BJP spokesperson Techi Necha announced that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 3:00pm on Thursday, with Nadda, Shah, Santosh, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among the attendees.

Election results

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh elections

The BJP has regained power in Arunachal Pradesh after winning 46 of the 60 seats in the recent elections held on June 2. The National Peoples'ss Party (NPP), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), secured five seats, while the Nationalist Congress won three seats. The Peoples's Party of Arunachal (PPA) claimed two seats and the Congress one. Additionally, the BJP retained both Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Legislature party observer

Ravi Shanar, Tarun Chugh central observers

The BJP's parliamentary board has appointed senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh as central observers for the election of the legislature party leader in Arunachal. Despite the NPP's support for the BJP government, it is unlikely that they will receive representation in the new Cabinet. Explaining the delay in forming a new government state unit chief Biyuram Wahge said, "The results in Delhi have played a role in our government formation."