Opposition parties join hands for Maharashtra elections

Congress, Sena (UBT), NCP to jointly contest Maharashtra Assembly polls

By Chanshimla Varah 02:30 pm Jun 30, 202402:30 pm

What's the story The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) will jointly contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced. The elections are slated for October this year. During a press conference, Pawar underscored the moral obligation of these major opposition parties to safeguard the interests of their smaller allies, which were part of the coalition during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Coalition strategy

Maha Vikas Aghadi to present united front in elections

He stated, "As Arjuna's target (in the epic Mahabharata) was an eye (of a fish), our eyes are all set on the elections in Maharashtra." Pawar added that there is a need for reform in the state, and it is the opposition coalition's moral responsibility to carry it out. The NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena 9UBT) are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which governed Maharashtra from November 2019 until June 2022.

Moral obligation

Pawar highlights coalition's responsibility toward smaller parties

Regarding seat-sharing, he said discussions will commence soon. Pawar acknowledged the positive response received by the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He also spoke about their moral responsibility toward smaller parties like Left parties and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), who were part of the coalition but could not secure seats in Lok Sabha. "So the efforts will be to go ahead with them (in the state assembly polls)," Pawar added.

Budget remarks

Pawar comments on Maharashtra government's state budget

When asked about the state budget presented by the Eknath Shinde government, Pawar remarked, "What happens if you go with an empty pocket in a market? It's a matter of a few days, reality will be seen soon." The Maharashtra government's budget for 2024-25 includes initiatives such as a ₹1,500 monthly allowance for women aged 21 to 60, free LPG cylinders for households, farmer-friendly measures, and a stipend of ₹10,000 for youths undergoing skill training.