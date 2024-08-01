In short Simplifying... In short Kerala Minister Veena George refutes Home Minister Shah's claim that the Centre issued early landslide warnings, stating that only an "orange alert" was given, not a "red alert".

Despite this, preventive measures were taken, including evacuations.

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue after landslides in Wayanad claimed over 150 lives and injured 200, sparking debates in Parliament about the need for better early warning systems.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said Shah's statement was "misleading"

'Centre didn't issue landslide warning...': Kerala Minister refutes Shah's statement

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:03 am Aug 01, 2024

What's the story Kerala Health Minister Veena George has refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the Centre issued a red alert for potential landslides in Kerala, the NDTV reported. This comes after Shah's statement in Parliament that the state government had been warned about the landslides, which resulted in over 150 fatalities and 200 injuries in Wayanad district. George labeled Shah's statement as "unfortunate and misleading," adding that no such alert was found upon reviewing all communications from the central government.

Response taken based on 'orange alert'

According to Minister Veena George, the Kerala government acted based on an "orange alert," a level lower in severity than a red alert. "We have verified all communications from the Centre, and there was no red alert issued regarding landslides," she said. She also added that preventive measures were implemented by the Wayanad district administration in response to this orange alert, including evacuating many residents to safer locations.

Shah's statement on Centre's early warnings

Home Minister Shah had previously said that the Centre provided early warnings to the Kerala government as early as July 23, dispatching nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in anticipation of heavy rainfall and potential landslides. Union Minister George Kurian had reiterated the Centre's commitment to supporting Kerala during this crisis, mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely monitoring the situation and had directed immediate assistance and resources to be sent to the affected areas.

Rescue operations underway

Rescue operations are currently being conducted by the Indian Army, Air Force, NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and specialized dog squads. Notably, the issue has sparked heated exchanges in Parliament with opposition members emphasizing the need for robust early warning systems. Congress leader Rahul Gandhirged the government to extend all possible aid to those affected and address ecological concerns contributing to such disasters.

Search on for missing people

Kerala Chief Minister challenges Centre's claims

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also disputed Shah's claims, saying that a red alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) only after the landslides had already taken place. He clarified that an orange alert was issued before the landslides, which happened after the region experienced over 500mm of rainfall—far exceeding the IMD predictions. The series of landslides in that hit Wayanad on Tuesday have claimed at least 158 lives and injured over 200 people.