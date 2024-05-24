Next Article

Avian flu outbreak confirmed in Kerala

Avian flu outbreak hits government-run poultry farm in Kerala

By Chanshimla Varah 01:00 pm May 24, 202401:00 pm

What's the story An outbreak of avian flu (H5N1 strain) has been confirmed at a state-run regional poultry farm in Manarcad, Kottayam district, Kerala. The confirmation came from the district administration following tests conducted by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases lab in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The samples tested were taken from chickens that had died in large numbers at the farm.

Precautionary steps

Measures taken in response to avian flu outbreak

Following the confirmation, authorities have decided to euthanize and cremate all domesticated and pet birds within a 1-kilometer radius of the affected poultry farm. "Disinfection steps will be taken in the affected area, and a radius of 1 to 10km from the poultry farm was declared as a surveillance zone," stated the district administration. Additionally, a ban has been imposed on the sale and import of poultry products in Kottayam district.

Farm information

Details of the affected poultry farm and further measures

These measures were implemented after an inter-departmental meeting held at the Collectorate where district Collector V Vigneshwari confirmed the outbreak. The recent developments suggest that avian flu may be more widespread than documented. The affected farm, operated by the Animal Husbandry department, housed approximately 9,000 chickens at the time of the outbreak. However, the extent of bird flu's spread remains unknown.

US developments

H5N1 virus detected in US milk supply

In unrelated developments in the United States, fragments of the H5N1 virus were detected in the milk supply on April 23. According to officials, the virus can be present in cows that don't seem to be infected, and their milk doesn't show usual signs of infection like being thicker or yellow. To contain its spread, the US government now requires dairy cattle moving between states to be tested for bird flu.