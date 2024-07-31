In short Simplifying... In short Amit Shah, in Parliament, criticized the Kerala government for not heeding landslide warnings, stating that timely evacuation could have minimized casualties.

Series of landslides hit Kerala on Tuesday

Kerala government ignored landslide warnings, says Amit Shah in Parliament

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:37 pm Jul 31, 202403:37 pm

What's the story Union Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament on Wednesday that the Kerala government received an early warning on July 23 about potential landslides. Over 150 people died, 200 were injured, and 180 are missing after landslides hit Wayanad district on Tuesday. Shah claimed that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government was warned a week prior and that the Centre sent nine National Disaster Response Force teams to Kerala after predicting heavy rainfall.

Early response

NDRF teams dispatched in advance, claims Shah

"Nine NDRF teams were sent in advance. The Kerala government did not evacuate people in time," Shah said in Rajya Sabha. "India is among four countries that can provide warning on natural disasters at least seven days in advance," he added. Shah said that the deaths from the landslides could have been reduced if the Kerala government had taken action following the arrival of the NDRF teams.

Rescue operations

Central government and armed forces aid in rescue efforts

"The Narendra Modi government is standing like a rock with the Kerala government and the people to deal with the Wayanad tragedy," Shah said. Separately, Union Minister George Kurian, who visited Wayanad on Tuesday night, said that Prime Minister Modi is closely monitoring the situation. "The central government is overseeing the situation at the highest level...Prime Minister has assigned me to visit the affected areas. Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs are monitoring the situation," he said.

Mourning and rescue

State of mourning declared, intense rescue efforts underway

The Army and Air Force are actively involved in the rescue operations. Two columns of army personnel and two IAF helicopters have been deployed. Additionally, the NDRF, SDRF, and a dog squad are assisting in the efforts. The Army has rescued over 1,000 people using a temporary bridge after the permanent one was washed away. NDRF Commander Akhilesh Kumar has expressed concerns about potential victims trapped in collapsed buildings and the possibility of another landslide due to ongoing rainfall.