By Chanshimla Varah 03:19 pm Jul 31, 202403:19 pm

What's the story Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, made an emotional appeal to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday to expunge remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ghanshyam Tiwari about his political journey. The Congress leader took exception to Tiwari's comment about his "entire family" being involved in politics. "He made a comment regarding 'parivarvaad.' I request that this should be expunged (from the records)," Kharge said.

The Congress leader clarified that he was a first-generation politician and provided details about his political journey which began after joining the Congress party. At one point, he stated that his father passed away at the age of 85. Dhankhar then wished him an even longer life than his father to which Kharge responded, "I don't wish to live for long in this environment." He also assured Kharge that he would review the remarks made by Tiwari.