Sharad Pawar speaks on Manipur violence

'Manipur-like situation possible in Maharashtra...': Sharad Pawar

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:04 am Jul 29, 202410:04 am

What's the story Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief, Sharad Pawar, on Sunday said that Manipur-like violence was possible in Maharashtra as well. He added that it was avoided because Maharashtra has a "legacy of stalwarts who promoted harmony and equality." Speaking at a public event in Navi Mumbai, he criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for their "inability to control" the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Legacy of unity

Pawar highlights Maharashtra's legacy of harmony

In his address, Pawar said, "Manipur was mentioned in someone's conversation with me. It was discussed in the Parliament of the country. People of various castes, religions, and languages of Manipur came to Delhi to meet us. And what did the picture they showed us convey?" "The Manipuris, who have lived together for generations, maintaining harmony, are not ready to talk to each other today," he added.

NCP leader

Duty of state to tackle the issue: Pawar

The NCP leader added that it is the state's duty to tackle this issue, instill confidence among the people, foster unity, and uphold law and order. "But unfortunately, today's rulers have not even looked at it. After all that happened, he never thought that the Prime Minister of the country should go there and provide relief to the people," he said.

Quota discontent

Rising tensions over quota protests in Maharashtra

Pawar's comments come amid growing discontent between Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Maharashtra over quota protests. Last week, Pawar met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the tension between these communities. He expressed concerns over a "rift" among communities over reservation and urged for more dialog with stakeholders to address this issue.

Manipur crisis

Biren Singh's meeting with PM Modi

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh met PM Modi during his visit to Delhi for a BJP Chief Ministers' conclave. A brief, private session was arranged on the sidelines to discuss the Centre and state's plans for resolving the ongoing crisis. Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were also present, but no officials from either the Centre or the state attended the meeting.

Background

Explained: Manipur ethnic conflict

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 2023 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis—who make up 53% of the population—are largely limited to the Imphal Valley. In comparison, tribal-dominated hill areas reportedly cover 90% of Manipur. Migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar has compounded the problem in Imphal. This has driven Meiteis to demand ST status to have access to tribals' lands.