Mata Prasad Pandey appointed LoP in UP assembly

03:53 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story The Samajwadi Party has announced the appointment of Mata Prasad Pandey as the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. The decision was made public on Sunday, following a meeting of MLAs at party headquarters in Lucknow. Pandey will replace former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who recently resigned from his MLA position after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

Pandey brings experience to new role

At 81, Pandey is a seasoned politician who has served seven terms as an MLA and has held the position of assembly speaker twice. Representing the Itwa constituency in Siddharthnagar district, Pandey is also a member of the Brahmin community. In addition to Pandey's appointment, the Samajwadi Party has also named Kamal Akhtar, former state minister and Kanth MLA, as the chief whip of the party. Rakesh Kumar Verma will serve as the deputy whip.

