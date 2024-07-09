In brief Simplifying... In brief During his Moscow visit, Indian PM Modi discussed the issue of Indian nationals, lured by a trafficking network for high-paying jobs, being employed by the Russian army in the Ukraine conflict.

Post talks with President Putin, Russia agreed to discharge these individuals.

Modi's trip also included enhancing bilateral relations and addressing trade imbalances with Russia, followed by a historic visit to Austria, the first by an Indian leader in over four decades.

India and Russia reach diplomatic agreement

Modi-Putin meeting: Russia to discharge Indians recruited by its army

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:06 am Jul 09, 202410:06 am

What's the story In a significant diplomatic move, Russia has agreed to release all Indian nationals serving in its military. This decision was reached after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the former's visit to Moscow. The issue was brought up by PM Modi at a private dinner hosted by Putin, who consented to the discharge and return of these individuals, reports said.

Recruitment details

Indian nationals' role in Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Indian nationals were reportedly employed by the Russian military as support staff, including cooks and helpers, in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine. Some claim they were misled into joining combat roles. Reports indicate that between 100 to 200 Indians had been recruited for this purpose. Notably, the issue of their recruitment was a top priority for PM Modi during his Moscow visit.

Trafficking network

Recruitment network lured Indian nationals

According to reports, many of the recruited Indian nationals were lured into joining the Russian military by recruiting agents based in India and Dubai. The Central Bureau of Investigation recently uncovered a human trafficking network spread across several states that lured young men through social media and agents with promises of high-paying jobs in Russia, from where they were drafted into the Ukraine war.

Diplomatic talks

Modi's visit to Moscow

During his stay in Russia, PM Modi held extensive discussions with President Putin, exploring ways to enhance bilateral relations in diverse areas such as trade, energy, and defence. The two leaders co-chaired the 22nd India-Russia annual summit where the economic agenda was expected to be the "principal agenda." The Indian side aimed to address the trade imbalance that has risen due to a significant increase in energy imports from Russia over the last two years.

Austria tour

PM to travel to Vienna today

After his Moscow visit, PM Modi will travel to Vienna on Tuesday for a private meeting with the Austrian Chancellor, marking the first visit by an Indian leader to Austria in over four decades. The last Indian prime minister to visit Austria was Indira Gandhi in 1983. To note, both nations are observing the 75th year of their bilateral ties from November 2023 to November 2024.