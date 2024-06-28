In brief Simplifying... In brief The roof of an old terminal at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, managed by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), collapsed recently.

The Civil Aviation Minister has ordered an investigation and announced compensation for the victims, with the family of the deceased receiving ₹20 lakh and the injured ₹3 lakh each.

Additionally, inspections of similar structures at other Indian airports have been ordered, supervised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Terminal-1 roof collapse at Delhi airport

Affected Delhi airport terminal was closing in a month: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 01:42 pm Jun 28, 202401:42 pm

What's the story The part of Terminal-1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi Internation Airport—where a roof collapsed on Friday morning—was slated to close in a month, an official told The Telegraph Online. "The expansion of Terminal-1 is in the last lap, and in another month, the old structure is to be shut down. This is a 15-year-old structure, part of the old departure terminal," the official said. At least one person was killed and several others were injured in Friday's accident.

Incident cause

Roof constructed around 2008-09

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Group, operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. The airport was previously managed by the Indian Air Force until it was passed to the Airports Authority of India. DIAL took over management of the airport in May 2006. The roof that collapsed at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 was constructed around 2008-09, government sources were quoted as saying.

Political response

Government criticized for infrastructure-related disasters

Addressing the media, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu also said that the structure was built in 2009. "I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the other side, and the building that collapsed here is an old building and was opened in 2009." The clarification came after opposition leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, hit out at the Modi government over the accident.

Actions taken

Investigation and compensation announced following collapse

The civil aviation minister has also ordered an investigation into the incident and announced compensation for the victims. The family of the deceased will receive ₹20 lakh, while those injured will receive ₹3 lakh each. In addition to the investigation, Naidu has ordered an inspection of similar structures at airports across India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will supervise this process. However, no deadline or details for this inspection has been provided.