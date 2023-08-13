Technology

IAF inducts Heron MK II: Check drone's surveillance, warfare capabilities

Written by Akash Pandey August 13, 2023 | 04:43 pm 2 min read

The drones can be equipped with different types of weapons

Indian Air Force has welcomed the advanced Heron MK II drones, which are equipped with long-range missiles and sophisticated weapons systems. These state-of-the-art beasts can conduct intense surveillance and launch strikes in a single offensive, making them a formidable asset for national security. These drones are armed with satellite communication and can lock onto enemy targets to guide fighter jets for a precision attack.

The drones can remain operational in challenging weather conditions

Designed to operate in challenging weather conditions and terrains, the Heron MK II drones are highly adaptable and remain operational regardless of the weather. Even in sub-zero temperatures, these drones can effectively navigate any type of terrain. With such adaptability, they enable the Indian Air Force to maintain constant vigilance over the northern borders.

They can operate at very long distances

The Heron MK II drones can conduct surveillance along the China and Pakistan borders in a single sortie itself as they can operate for close to 36 hours at a stretch. IAF has deployed four Heron MK II drones at a forward air base in the northern sector. The drones are manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, an aerospace and defense company based in Israel.

Take a look at the drones in action