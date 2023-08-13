Technology

BGMI celebrates Independence Day with new update, exclusive in-game rewards

Written by Akash Pandey August 13, 2023 | 02:44 pm 2 min read

Among the rewards is the A1 Phantom M416 weapon skin (Photo credit: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has introduced the 2.7 update, bringing in a collaboration with Dragon Ball Super and introducing the innovative ACE 32 AR gun. Also, to commemorate India's Independence Day, BGMI is hosting a special in-game event that offers Indian-themed outfits/skins through Independence Day Daily Special Bundle. Krafton encourages players to embrace their patriotic spirit and enhance their gaming experience with these exclusives.

Exciting in-game adventures await

In the Dragon Ball Super-themed mode, players can take on the roles of their favorite characters, collect all seven Dragon Balls, and summon the mighty Shenron for a power boost on a unique 1.6x1.6km map. Besides that, the ACE 32 AR gun adds new strategic elements, such as the ability to transport incapacitated teammates and enemies, and even carry them while driving a vehicle.

BGMI also gets a fresh Royale Pass series

Krafton has also introduced the RPA1 Royale Pass series, which features enticing rewards such as the customizable Specter Slayer Set, Tangerine Drake Set, Precision Artistry DP-28, Violet Eclipse Sidecar Motorcycle, and more Earlier this week, the publisher announced the A1 Royale Pass, an exclusive seasonal pass packed with a variety of rewards such as stylish attire, eye-catching weapon skins, and expressive emotes.