Delhi rain shatters 88-year-old record; NCR's infrastructure buckles
Torrential rainfall in Delhi-NCR since Thursday led to extensive waterlogging and severe traffic congestion on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi received 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30am Thursday to 8:30am Friday—marking the highest 24-hour June rainfall since 1936, when 235.5 mm was recorded. Normally, Delhi sees an average of 80.6 mm of rain in June.
Severe waterlogging disrupts daily life
The torrential rain severely disrupted daily life in Delhi-NCR, causing major traffic jams and waterlogging. Major intersections like ITO saw two to three feet of water accumulation, leading to traffic snarls. The Hanuman Temple Intersection leading to Mandi House was submerged under three feet of water, resulting in road closures and disruptions on Ashoka Road, Feroz Shah Road, and Connaught Place.
Waterlogging at Delhi's Minto Road
Citizens flag Delhi's lack of preparedness for monsoon
The recent heavy rainfall has once again brought to fore the city's infrastructure, with several residents voicing concerns about Delhi's lack of preparedness. Despite Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's assurances on June 18 that the city was adequately equipped for the monsoon season, the initial substantial rain has resulted in widespread waterlogging. Oberoi had earlier said that storm drains were cleared and operational.
Noida's struggles with waterlogging
In Noida, despite inspections by the CEO and officials of Noida Authority on Thursday, severe waterlogging was reported in many areas including Mahamaya Flyover, Sectors 62, 15, and 16. Separately, the IMD has predicted more showers during the day with wind speeds reaching up to 35km/h. The monsoon is set to arrive in Delhi in the next two to three days, the IMD said on Thursday. Last year, the monsoon hit Delhi on June 26, as per the IMD.
Noida: Railings damaged in heavy rain
Roof collapse at Delhi Airport Terminal-1
The heavy rain also led to a portion of the roof collapsing on cars at Terminal-1 of Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport early in the morning, leading to one death and five injuries. "Heavy rain in early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Terminal-1....flights to and from Terminal-1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for smooth operation of the flights," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in an X post.