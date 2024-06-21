In brief Simplifying... In brief Three new criminal laws set to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Evidence Act, 1872, have sparked concerns among Indian politicians.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have both voiced their worries, citing the laws' swift passage without adequate debate and potential issues within their provisions.

Mamata Banerjee seeks deferment of criminal laws

'Defer implementation of new criminal laws...': Mamata writes to Modi

By Chanshimla Varah 12:31 pm Jun 21, 202412:31 pm

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a deferment of the implementation of three new criminal laws which is scheduled for July 1. In her letter, Banerjee said the delay would allow for a renewed parliamentary review of the criminal laws. The proposed laws are set to replace colonial-era legislation and are designed to "expedite justice and strengthen the judicial system."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The three new criminal laws will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Evidence Act, 1872. The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita will replace the IPC; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita will replace the CrPC; and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill will replace the Evidence Act. The new laws aim to revamp British-era regulations by defining terrorism, removing sedition, and adding a new section titled "Offenses against the State," among other changes.

Letter

Laws passed while 146 MPs were suspended: Banerjee

In her letter, the Bengal CM said the laws were passed while 146 MPs were suspended. "The outgoing government of yours had passed these three critical bills unilaterally...with absolutely no debate. That day, almost 100 members of the Lok Sabha had been suspended and a total 146 MPs of the both Houses were thrown out of Parliament," Banerjee said. "The Bills were passed in an authoritarian manner in that dark hour of democracy. Matter deserves review now," she said.

Stalin's appeal

Tamil Nadu CM echoes similar concerns over new laws

Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also expressed concerns over the new laws, echoing Banerjee's appeal. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Stalin urged for a review of the new enactments and requested that the views from all states and key stakeholders be taken into consideration. He expressed apprehension about the speed at which these laws were passed, stating that they were enacted without adequate deliberations and consultations.

Concerns raised

Potential issues highlighted in new criminal laws

Stalin pointed out potential problems with the new laws, including errors and ambiguities in their provisions. He emphasized that implementing these laws would necessitate discussions with academic institutions, revisions in law college syllabi, and capacity building for stakeholder departments. He further stated that it was crucial to frame new rules and revise existing forms and operating procedures in consultation with relevant departments, a process that should not be rushed.