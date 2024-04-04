Next Article

PM Modi stressed the need to strengthen the BJP's presence in West Bengal

'Sandeshkhali height of TMC's atrocities': PM Modi in Cooch Behar

By Chanshimla Varah 05:35 pm Apr 04, 202405:35 pm

What's the story In his campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up the Sandeshkhali incident, accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of protecting the culprits involved. He stated, "The entire country saw how the Trinamool threw its weight to save the culprits of the Sandeshkhali incident." PM Modi further emphasized his party's commitment to justice for victims and women's empowerment.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sandeshkhali became the latest flashpoint between the TMC and the opposition BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Behind this were former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters, who have been accused of sexually assaulting women and grabbing land. The BJP accused the TMC of protecting Sheikh after he evaded arrest for over a month. In response, the TMC—after suspending Sheikh—has demanded comparable action from the BJP against its members facing similar allegations.

Advocacy

PM Modi advocates for BJP's presence in West Bengal

Leveraging the Sandeshkhali violence, PM Modi stressed the need to strengthen the BJP's presence in West Bengal. He argued that only his party can put an end to the ongoing injustice toward women in Bengal. "Sandeshkhali is the height of TMC's atrocities. The culprits in Sandeshkhali will spend their lives in jail," he assured, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to ensuring justice for victims of such incidents.

Appreciation

PM Modi expresses appreciation for Mamata Banerjee

At the same time, PM Modi expressed gratitude toward West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for not setting up any "obstacle" this time. "In 2019, I was here to address a rally on the same ground, she installed a big stage in the middle of this ground to reduce the space (for rally), so that people could not listen to Modi." "But today, she didn't do any such thing," he said.

Election dates

Voting dates in West Bengal

Voting for the 2024 general elections in West Bengal will take place in seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4. There are 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal. Ten seats are designated for scheduled castes, and two for scheduled tribes. The remaining 30 seats are unreserved.