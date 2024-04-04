Next Article

The move came just hours after he quit the Congress

Gourav Vallabh joins BJP hours after quitting Congress

By Chanshimla Varah 04:00 pm Apr 04, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. This development came just hours after he announced his resignation from the grand old party on social media. In a two-page resignation letter, Vallabh cited issues such as the caste census as reasons for his departure. He also expressed his discomfort with chanting "anti-Sanatana" slogans and alleged that the Congress is on a "directionless path."

Disappointment voiced

Hope to take India forward: Vallabh

After joining the BJP, Vallabh said, "I posted a letter in the morning on various social media platforms...In that letter, I wrote all the pains of my heart. This has been my view from the beginning that the temple of Lord Shri Ram (in Ayodhya) should be built." He said that with the BJP, he hoped to use his ability and knowledge to take India forward.

Career overview

Vallabh's political journey and public image

Vallabh is a professor at the Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur. He joined the Congress in 2017 and was soon appointed as a media panelist by the party's then-communications chief, Randeep Singh Surjewala. He then began representing the party in TV debates and news conferences. He rose to prominence after confronting BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra during a TV debate about the state of the Indian economy, asking him how many zeros there are in 5 trillion.

Political exodus

Congress leaders' exodus and upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Vallabh's move to the BJP is part of a larger trend of Congress leaders, including Olympian boxer Vijender Singh and former MP Sanjay Nirupam, leaving the party. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 and ending on June 1. The results are expected to be announced on June 4.