Delhi airport accident: Congress attacks Modi government on 'negligence, corruption'
The Congress on Friday blamed the Narendra Modi-led government for the canopy collapse outside Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-1, saying the victims suffered due to the "corrupt, inept...selfish government's" actions. One person died and five were injured in the incident on Friday morning. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized PM Modi, alleging he had praised himself during the inauguration of a building near the Terminal-1. The Centre—meanwhile—clarified that the PM had inaugurated a different building, not the one in question.
Corruption, criminal negligence responsible for accident: Kharge
"Corruption and criminal negligence are responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure," Kharge wrote on X. Listing various accidents during Modi's over ten-year tenure, he said these incidents expose the reality behind the lofty "claims by Modi ji and the BJP of creating 'world-class infrastructure.'" "On March 10th, when Modi ji inaugurated the...T1, he called himself"Doosri mitti ka insaan..." All this false bravado and rhetoric was only reserved for quickly indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies before Elections!," he added.
Collapsed building inaugurated in 2009: Civil Aviation Minister
In response to the allegations, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the government is taking the accident seriously and he is "personally monitoring the situation." "I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side and the building that collapsed here is an old one which opened in 2009," he added. He announced compensation of ₹20 lakh for the deceased and ₹3 lakh for the injured.
Roof collapse amid heavy rain in Delhi
"We express our condolences to the life that has been lost in this tragic incident. We immediately sent the emergency response team...Everyone was available at the site, and they have done thorough inspection so that no other casualties are there," the minister further said. The partial collapse of the canopy at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 occurred amid heavy rainfall in the national capital on Friday. This incident has disrupted flight operations at the terminal, which only caters to domestic flights.