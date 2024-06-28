In brief Simplifying... In brief Asaduddin Owaisi, an Indian MP, reported that his Delhi residence was vandalized with black ink by unidentified individuals, marking yet another incident in a series of attacks.

Owaisi, unshaken by the events, called out the vandals for their cowardice and urged the authorities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Speaker Om Birla, to ensure the safety of MPs.

Meanwhile, allegations arose that the vandals chanted religious slogans during the attack, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

Vandalism at Asaduddin Owaisi's residence

'Savarkar-type cowardly behavior...': Asaduddin Owaisi on vandalism at Delhi house

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:23 am Jun 28, 202411:23 am

What's the story The Delhi residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, was vandalized by unidentified people on Thursday. The miscreants smeared black ink on the nameplate of his house and pasted posters demanding his suspension from the Lok Sabha. The posters displayed messages such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "I stand with Israel," and "Owaisi should be suspended." In response to the attacks, Owaisi asked his opponents to stop "this Savarkar-type cowardly behavior."

Statement

Will MPs' safety be guaranteed: Owaisi to Om Birla

In a post on X, Owaisi said, "Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalized my house with black ink today. I have now lost count of the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted. When I asked police officials how this was happening right under their noses, they expressed helplessness." "Amit Shah [Union Home Minister], this happening under your oversight. Om Birla [Speaker], please tell us if MPs' safety will be guaranteed or not," he added.

X post

Goons who keep targeting my house don't scare me: Owaisi

The MP also said that the attacks do not scare him. "To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones," Owaisi said in his post. To recall, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is a Hindutva ideologue from the pre-Independence era.

Allegations

AIMIM MLA alleges vandals chanted 'Jai Siya Ram'

Meanwhile, Bahadurpura AIMIM MLA Mohammad Mubeen alleged that the vandals chanted "Jai Siya Ram" while attacking his house. "Some miscreants have vandalised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owasis's Delhi residence with black ink and raised 'Jai Siya Ram' slogans. We request the government to investigate the matter and take strict action against those behind this," he said.